Ottawa Senators donate $10,500 to charity giving winter gear to children in need

The Ottawa Senators are stepping up this holiday season by giving back to an important charity in the city.

On Friday, family members of Michael Andlauer, the new owner of the Ottawa Senators, were helping the Ottawa Snowsuit Fund to give out winter gear for children in need.

Andlauer's wife Lucie, along with their daughter Alexie and son Matthew came to give a check of $10,500 on behalf of the Senators Community Foundation to the charity.

For 42 years, the Ottawa Snowsuit Fund has been raising money for the purchase and distribution of new, quality made snowsuits to needy kids under the age of 15 in the community. The fund purchases more than 16,000 snowsuits annually for Ottawa children.

As many as 450 snowsuits have been distributed to kids in need since the doors opened in early September of this year. As the temperature drops, the charity has been ramping-up its services and serving a steady stream of community members.

"We’ve always brought our children up to learn that if you are blessed you should always give back," Lucie Andlauer said.

"It's so amazing to have people helping and the more we get kids warm, the more they are outside, so it’s very important for us to give back."

The Senators Community Foundation funds programs and supports partner charities in the community that have made a tangible and measurable impact on the lives of children and youth.

Snowsuit Fund vice-chair Martin Masse says an unprecedented number of snowsuits have already been handed out, already surpassing last year's early December totals

“We were expecting there would be an increase in demand this year with rising costs and it has happened,” said Masse.

“We need the community to help us out every year, but this year more then ever just because we have such an unprecedented demand in the city.”

Donations to the Snowsuit Fund can be made online or in-person at 255 Donald Street, Unit 134, where new and gently-used snowsuits, along with winter accessories such as mitts, toques and scarves can be dropped off.