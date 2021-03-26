OTTAWA -- For the first time in over two months, Ottawa is seeing a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases on consecutive days.

The health unit reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with no new deaths linked to the virus.

Ninety-seven of the 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 10 and 40.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 16,622 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 459 deaths.

The 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 151 new cases on Thursday. The last time Ottawa saw consecutive days with triple-digit COVID-19 cases was Jan. 16 and 17.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard shows Ottawa's positivity rate increased to 4.6 per cent from 4.2 per cent over the past seven days.

Across Ontario, there are 2,169 new cases of COVID-19. There are 682 new cases in Toronto, 397 in Peel Region and 254 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 18-24): 64.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.3 per cent (March 19-25)

Reproduction number: 1.11 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The red-control threshold is a weekly incidence rate of 40 or more cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent or higher and a reproduction number of 1.2 or more.

The orange-restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 24:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 110.116 (up 10,230 since Wednesday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 133,440

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 22.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 29 people in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Eight people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, two are in their 40s, six are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), seven are in their 60s (four in the ICU), six are in their 70s (two in the ICU), six are in their 80s and one is 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 is approaching 900.

There are 895 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 817 active cases on Thursday.

There are 817 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 757 on Wednesday.

Sixty-one more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 15,268 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (1,261 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 28 new cases (2,119 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 38 new cases (3,636 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 31 new cases (2,375 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (2,134 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 15 new cases (1,991 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 8 new cases (1,191 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (709 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (724 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (473 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,371 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 24.

A total of 6,728 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time to swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 32 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION