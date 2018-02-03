

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Carleton Place councillor with assault.

Police say they were called to the town hall Friday afternoon after a reported assault.

After an investigation, 65-year-old Douglas Black has been charged with one count of assault.

Provincial police would not reveal who was involved in the alleged fight, but another town councillor, Ross Trimble, says it was with town mayor Louis Antonakos.

It is not clear what happened leading up to the alleged fight.

CTV News did speak to Councillor Black. He confirmed the charges but says his lawyers have advised he not comment any further while the investigation is ongoing.