Ottawa sees late April flurries as below-seasonal temperatures grip the region

Mother Nature delivered late April flurries to Ottawa on Wednesday, as below-seasonal temperatures grip the region for the next couple of days.

Residents reported seeing wet flurries around 9 a.m., after several hours of rain. Ottawa received 9 mm of rain on Tuesday, with heavy rain continuing overnight.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or showers. Clearing this afternoon. High 6 C.

Clear tonight. Low -5 C.

The record for coldest April 25 in Ottawa is -6.5 C, set back in 2020.

Thursday will see sunshine. High 10 C. Environment Canada is calling for a low of -1 C Thursday night.

Sunshine continuing on Friday. High 16 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 15 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers on Sunday. High 20 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 4 C.