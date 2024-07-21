OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa leads to minor injuries, charges: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa. (OPP? X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa. (OPP? X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

    Police say shortly before 2 a.m., the vehicle struck a barrier on Kent Street before rolling over. Both, the driver and passenger inside the car were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    The driver is facing impaired driving charges after registering “more than twice the legal limit, the OPP says. They are also facing 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

    The driver is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW THIS MORNING

    NEW THIS MORNING How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

    It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News