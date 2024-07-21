Single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa leads to minor injuries, charges: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m., the vehicle struck a barrier on Kent Street before rolling over. Both, the driver and passenger inside the car were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver is facing impaired driving charges after registering “more than twice the legal limit, the OPP says. They are also facing 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.