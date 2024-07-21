Single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa leads to minor injuries, charges: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Police say shortly before 2 a.m., the vehicle struck a barrier on Kent Street before rolling over. Both, the driver and passenger inside the car were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver is facing impaired driving charges after registering “more than twice the legal limit, the OPP says. They are also facing 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The driver is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How to protect yourself from West Nile virus
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Secret Service chief noted a 'zero fail mission.' After Trump rally, she's facing calls to resign
When Kimberly Cheatle led the Secret Service's operations to safeguard the American president and other dignitaries, she said she would talk to agents in training about the 'awesome responsibility' of their job.
Workplace habit of 'coffee badging' prompts reported new policy at Amazon
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
NEW THIS MORNING How to protect yourself from West Nile virus
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
Russia says it scrambled fighter jets to intercept U.S. bomber planes over Barents Sea
Russia said Sunday it scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. military long-range bomber aircraft that approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.
Canadian musicians struggle to get visas to perform in the U.S., some cancel shows
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
'I took a bullet for democracy': Trump holds first rally after assassination attempt
Donald Trump is holding his first campaign rally since he survived an attempted assassination, returning to the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate.
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Even if your kids roll their eyes, keep making jokes, research says
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'I live a good, clean life': Socialite veteran 'just keeps going' ahead of 100th birthday
Thomas Archibald Franklin reflects on being 100 years young ahead of milestone birthday on Tuesday, bringing family and community together
-
Workplace habit of 'coffee badging' prompts reported new policy at Amazon
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
-
Halifax Pride parade back in full-force
Halifax Pride kicked off on Thursday with 150 events planned throughout the eleven day celebration of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Toronto
-
How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Baby dies after pregnant woman fatally struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A woman fatally struck by a sedan in downtown Toronto earlier this week was pregnant, and her baby has also died, police say.
Montreal
-
Young people around the world are swapping clothes to save the environment
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
-
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
-
Laryea's goal lifts Toronto FC to 1-0 win over CF Montreal
Toronto FC took a major step forward in their pursuit of a Major League Soccer playoff position with a 1-0 victory on Saturday over Eastern Conference rival CF Montreal 1-0.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
-
Defence for Sault murder suspect to argue he was not mentally competent
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
Windsor
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Bringing Kabaddi Cup to WFCU Centre raises sport to 'another level' in Windsor
After being held outdoors last year, the Windsor Kabaddi Cup returned for its second annual edition this weekend inside the WFCU Centre. The Windsor Kabaddi Cup featured 60 players divided into six teams of 10, competing in the traditional Indian team sport.
-
Paws on stage: Windsor theatre group holds dog auditions for Christmas musical
A theatre group in Windsor is holding auditions for an upcoming Christmas musical production — but this time, the stars vying for the spotlight are of the four-legged variety.
London
-
'Made crazy flights to be here': Warframe fans travel to London, Ont. from around the world.
TennoCon has taken over RBC Place in London, Ont. this weekend. The event centres on a single game, Warframe, which was developed by London-based Digital Extremes.
-
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic returns to Kitchener
Excitement and energy filled the air Saturday as the third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic made its much anticipated return to Kitchener.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
Barrie
-
LCBO strike over, local employees react to decision
While employees still picketed in front of closed LCBO stores on Saturday, many were optimistic as a tentative deal to end the strike was reached between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).
-
Orillia veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
An Orillia veteran celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration.
-
Local leaders take part in annual dunk tank fundraiser
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man found asleep in stolen vehicle
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
Calgary
-
14 residences, 10 commercial properties impacted by new Montgomery water main break: City
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
-
4 people hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision near Canada Olympic Park
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.
-
Wally Buono to receive Wall of Fame honour from Calgary Stampeders
When Wally Buono steps onto the field at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, he’ll soak in every moment in front of family, friends and fans.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
-
2 people found dead in western Alberta river: RCMP
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
-
More northern Alberta communities evacuated as hot windy weather drives extreme fire behaviour
Residents of two more northern Alberta communities were forced to leave their homes Saturday due to an encroaching wildfire.
Regina
-
Health inspectors investigate conditions at motel after another family complains about bedbugs
Health inspectors are investigating conditions at a motel in Regina used by Social Services for emergency accommodations. It come after another family complained about being attacked by bedbugs.
-
Over 50 Nigerian entrepreneurs gather for annual trade show in the park
The fourth edition of the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Summer Hangout (NESH) took place on Saturday,
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
-
How sheep are being used to help conserve the Meewasin Valley?
With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.
-
Phone lines still down at all Saskatoon leisure centres, outdoor pools after IT outage
Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash with fire truck that closed Lions Gate Bridge
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.
-
Stranger sexually assaulted Surrey woman while she was asleep in her home, RCMP say
A woman in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood woke up to a stranger groping her early Saturday morning, according to local police.
-
'A celebration of diversity': Surrey Fusion Festival showcases city's many cultures
Thousands of people are making their way to Surrey's Holland Park this weekend for the 17th annual Surrey Fusion Festival.
Vancouver Island
-
Tofino, B.C., plane crash victims identified online as California veterinarians
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
-
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.