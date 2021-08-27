OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 47 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest one-day increase in the case count since early June.

OPH had reported 55 new cases on June 4, 2021.

To date, Ottawa has seen 28,239 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Friday. There has not been a death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since July 8, 2021.

Another 20 existing cases are now considered resolved. The number of known active cases is up. There are four people in hospital with one in the ICU.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 781 new cases of COVID-19. Another 17 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19, but 14 of those deaths happened more than two month ago and were added today because of a data clean up. Public Health Ontario added 33 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Friday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Another 625 existing cases of COVID-19 across the province are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario reported another 21 cases across eastern Ontario, including 12 new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, four in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and three in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 781 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 634 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 147 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 306 people in hospital with COVID-19, 279 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated. Among 158 patients in the ICU, 149 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 19 to Aug. 25): 14.0 (up from 13.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 20 to Aug. 26): 1.6 per cent (unchanged from Aug. 18 to 24)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 787,553 (+2,488)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 724,834 (+3,630)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040 (+20,250)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 185 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 158 cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 20 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,461.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from three on Thursday. There is also one person in intensive care, up from zero.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 60s and one is 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (2,353 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (3,648 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (6,377 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (4,319 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (3,718 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,365 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,976 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 514

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 300

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,405

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.