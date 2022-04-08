Ottawa sees decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations

The city of Ottawa is seeing a small drop in the number of people in hospital with an active COVID-19 related illness heading into the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 19 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 23 on Thursday. There is currently no one in the intensive care unit with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 39 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients

Montfort Hospital: Eight patients

CHEO: Seven patients

OPH data also show 101 per cent of acute care beds in Ottawa’s hospitals were occupied as of April 6, along with 75 per cent of ICU beds. These data include all patients in the system, not only COVID-19 patients.

OPH reported 247 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday. Daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true level of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the capital on Friday. To date, 765 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

Six new outbreaks were reported in Ottawa's long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings. Two of the outbreaks were reported in retirement homes, while one is at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

Provincewide, officials reported 1,135 people in hospital on Friday and 10 new COVID-19 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 31 to April 6): 117.7 (down from 118.0)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 5): 19.6 per cent

Known active cases: 1,747 (+113)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,850 (+350)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 877,672 (+721)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 565,552 (+2,370)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 32 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

6 long-term care homes

9 retirement homes

7 hospital units

13 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.