The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says there is an immediate lack of drivers and are forced to cancel some school bus routes in Ottawa. Transportation for the following schools and routes have been suspended today, Tuesday, February 26 to Friday, March 1.

N19 AM – Knoxdale PS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation still being provided on vans as planned.

N19 AM and N19 PM – Manordale PS – Morning and afternoon runs are cancelled. However, some students may be transported on other routes morning or afternoon.

N21 AM – St Monica CS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation on V173 or V103 Voyago are still running as planned.

N21 AM – Agincourt PS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation on N08 National is still running as planned.

The OSTA says it is calling each parent to confirm the suspended bus routes due to what they call an 'unprecedented and unforseen driver shortage'.

Current coverage as of February 25, 2019

In the morning:

Route School(s) Operator for Monday Operator Phone Number Operator for Tuesday to Friday Operator Phone Number

N05 St Paul HS, Lakeview PS, Our Lady of Peace CS Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 Premier Bus – Tuesday to Friday 613-253-8863 N19 Knoxdale PS, Manordale PS Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED N20 St Anthony CS, Mutchmor PS/Corpus Christi PS Campeau Bus – All week 613-721-5500 Campeau – All week 613-721-5500 N21 Agincourt Rd PS, St Monica CS Roxborough Bus– Monday only 613-821-1414 TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED N22 Our Lady of Fatima CS, Notre Dame HS Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502 Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502

In the afternoon:

Route School(s) Operator for Monday Operator Phone Number Operator for Tuesday to Friday Operator Phone Number

N05 St Paul HS, Lakeview PS, Our Lady of Peace CS Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 Premier Bus – Tuesday to Friday 613-253-8863 N19 St Paul HS Premier – All Week 613-253-8863 Premier – All Week 613-253-8863 N19 Manordale PS Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED N20 St Anthony CS, Mutchmor PS/Corpus Christi PS Campeau Bus – All week 613-721-5500 Campeau – All week 613-721-5500 N21 Cedarview MS/Half Moon Bay Roxborough Bus– Monday only 613-821-1414 Voyago Transportation 613-836-0502 N22 Our Lady of Fatima CS, Notre Dame HS Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502 Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502

