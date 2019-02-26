The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says there is an immediate lack of drivers and are forced to cancel some school bus routes in Ottawa. Transportation for the following schools and routes have been suspended today, Tuesday, February 26 to Friday, March 1.

N19 AM – Knoxdale PS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation still being provided on vans as planned.

N19 AM and N19 PM – Manordale PS – Morning and afternoon runs are cancelled.  However, some students may be transported on other routes morning or afternoon.

N21 AM – St Monica CS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation on V173 or V103 Voyago are still running as planned.

N21 AM – Agincourt PS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation on N08 National is still running as planned.

 

The OSTA says it is calling each parent to confirm the suspended bus routes due to what they call an 'unprecedented and unforseen driver shortage'.

 

Current coverage as of February 25, 2019

In the morning:

Route School(s) Operator for Monday Operator Phone Number Operator for Tuesday to Friday Operator Phone Number
N05 St Paul HS, Lakeview PS,

Our Lady of Peace CS

 Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 Premier Bus – Tuesday to Friday 613-253-8863
N19 Knoxdale PS, Manordale PS Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED  
N20 St Anthony CS,

Mutchmor PS/Corpus Christi PS

 Campeau Bus – All week 613-721-5500 Campeau – All week 613-721-5500
N21 Agincourt Rd PS,

St Monica CS

 Roxborough Bus– Monday only 613-821-1414 TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED  
N22 Our Lady of Fatima CS,

Notre Dame HS

 Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502 Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502

 

In the afternoon:

Route School(s) Operator for Monday Operator Phone Number Operator for Tuesday to Friday Operator Phone Number
N05 St Paul HS, Lakeview PS,

Our Lady of Peace CS

 Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 Premier Bus – Tuesday to Friday 613-253-8863
N19 St Paul HS Premier – All Week 613-253-8863 Premier – All Week 613-253-8863
N19 Manordale PS Roxborough Bus – Monday only 613-821-1414 TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED  
N20 St Anthony CS,

Mutchmor PS/Corpus Christi PS

 Campeau Bus – All week 613-721-5500 Campeau – All week 613-721-5500
N21 Cedarview MS/Half Moon Bay Roxborough Bus– Monday only 613-821-1414 Voyago Transportation 613-836-0502
N22 Our Lady of Fatima CS,

Notre Dame HS

 Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502 Voyago Transportation – All week 613-836-0502

