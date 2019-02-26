Ottawa school bus routes cancelled this week
Another day begins on the yellow bus, as children peer through fogged-over windows on their way to school in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Wong Maye)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 5:35AM EST
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says there is an immediate lack of drivers and are forced to cancel some school bus routes in Ottawa. Transportation for the following schools and routes have been suspended today, Tuesday, February 26 to Friday, March 1.
N19 AM – Knoxdale PS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation still being provided on vans as planned.
N19 AM and N19 PM – Manordale PS – Morning and afternoon runs are cancelled. However, some students may be transported on other routes morning or afternoon.
N21 AM – St Monica CS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation on V173 or V103 Voyago are still running as planned.
N21 AM – Agincourt PS – Morning run is cancelled, but afternoon transportation on N08 National is still running as planned.
The OSTA says it is calling each parent to confirm the suspended bus routes due to what they call an 'unprecedented and unforseen driver shortage'.
Current coverage as of February 25, 2019
In the morning:
|Route
|School(s)
|Operator for Monday
|Operator Phone Number
|Operator for Tuesday to Friday
|Operator Phone Number
|N05
|
St Paul HS, Lakeview PS,
Our Lady of Peace CS
|Roxborough Bus – Monday only
|613-821-1414
|Premier Bus – Tuesday to Friday
|613-253-8863
|N19
|Knoxdale PS, Manordale PS
|Roxborough Bus – Monday only
|613-821-1414
|TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED
|N20
|
St Anthony CS,
Mutchmor PS/Corpus Christi PS
|Campeau Bus – All week
|613-721-5500
|Campeau – All week
|613-721-5500
|N21
|
Agincourt Rd PS,
St Monica CS
|Roxborough Bus– Monday only
|613-821-1414
|TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED
|N22
|
Our Lady of Fatima CS,
Notre Dame HS
|Voyago Transportation – All week
|613-836-0502
|Voyago Transportation – All week
|613-836-0502
In the afternoon:
|Route
|School(s)
|Operator for Monday
|Operator Phone Number
|Operator for Tuesday to Friday
|Operator Phone Number
|N05
|
St Paul HS, Lakeview PS,
Our Lady of Peace CS
|Roxborough Bus – Monday only
|613-821-1414
|Premier Bus – Tuesday to Friday
|613-253-8863
|N19
|St Paul HS
|Premier – All Week
|613-253-8863
|Premier – All Week
|613-253-8863
|N19
|Manordale PS
|Roxborough Bus – Monday only
|613-821-1414
|TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED
|N20
|
St Anthony CS,
Mutchmor PS/Corpus Christi PS
|Campeau Bus – All week
|613-721-5500
|Campeau – All week
|613-721-5500
|N21
|Cedarview MS/Half Moon Bay
|Roxborough Bus– Monday only
|613-821-1414
|Voyago Transportation
|613-836-0502
|N22
|
Our Lady of Fatima CS,
Notre Dame HS
|Voyago Transportation – All week
|613-836-0502
|Voyago Transportation – All week
|613-836-0502
