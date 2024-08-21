Ottawa school bus authority short 13 drivers two weeks from start of school

The Ottawa Student Transportation Agency (OSTA) is short 13 bus drivers heading into the new school year, and that's affecting schools in Nepean and the city's west end as of Wednesday, says the service.

The shortage represents one per cent of the system -- approximately 57 transportation trips, OSTA said on its website. OSTA adds it recognizes the issue, pledging to provide a reliable service. It says the shortage fluctuates when many drivers decide not to return after the holidays.

"At OSTA, our foremost commitment is to ensure students have safe, reliable and efficient transportation to and from school," reads OSTA's website.

"We recognize the concerns raised by parents and guardians following last year's challenges, and OSTA is dedicated to delivering on our promises, including more proactive communications about potential cancellations."

OSTA adds that it has been actively communicating with bus drivers over the last several weeks.

While cancelled services may be reinstated by the beginning of the school year, OSTA says, affected routes and long-term runs will be available on its website later Wednesday. It asks parents to continue to monitor the website, as information about long-term cancellations is subject to change.

"Information about cancellations is intended to give parents and guardians as much notice as possible so they can plan alternative arrangements in the worst-case scenario," OSTA added.

More information about driver shortage will be available next week.

OSTA serves the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board. The first day of school in those school boards is Sep. 3.

Drivers are encouraged to take part in OSTA's Drive Yellow recruitment campaign.