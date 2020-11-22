OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says the first "significant" snowfall of the season is going to be "a difficult weather event to predict."

An overnight on-street parking ban has not been issued as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday for the City of Ottawa.

In a statement on its website, the city says staff are on standby and will be deployed to respond to local conditions.

"As always, staff will be focused on the main roadways first – the 174 and Transitway, then major arterials and the downtown core and cycling lanes, before moving to collector roads and residentials."

The city says a storm like this early in the season with no frost in the ground means crews have to "approach things differently."

"We may need to rely more on salt to melt freezing rain, ice and small snow accumulations. Sending out our heavy trucks and sidewalk equipment when the ground is so soft can be harder on infrastructure and lawns," said the city on its website.

"If we need to send them out to keep our roads, sidewalk and cycling network safe, of course we will."

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to fall Sunday and early Monday. The city says depending on where the temperatures land, Ottawa could see 15-20 centimetres of snow , or 5-10 centimetres of snow followed by rain.

"We will be meeting to review conditions mid-afternoon again, and will make a decision about a daytime ban for Monday at that time."