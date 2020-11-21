OTTAWA -- The first "significant snowfall" of the season arrived in Ottawa late Sunday afternoon, threatening to bury roads and sidewalks with a record amount of snow.

A "snowfall warning" is in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall tonight and Monday.

"Snow, at times heavy, is forecast to begin (Sunday) afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected by the time the snow tapers off Monday morning," said Environment Canada in a statement calling for "significant snowfall."

"This heavy snow is due to a strengthening low pressure system that will track northeastward across the lower Great Lakes"

In an interview with CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Environment Canada meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha said driving, walking and cycling conditions will be poor Sunday evening and on Monday.

"We're looking at the heaviest snow part to be this evening. The snow will continue throughout the night, and eventually taper off Monday morning," said Mengesha.

The meteorologist says the weather system originated in Colorado, and the Colorado low has been making its way through Ontario through the day.

The record for greatest snowfall on Nov. 22 in Ottawa history is 14.4 centimetres, set back in 2007. This would be the second snowfall in November in Ottawa. On Nov. 2, Ottawa received 3.7 centimetres of snow.

The snowfall warning is also in effect for Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

A weather advisory has been issued for Brockville, Leeds, Grenville and Kingston areas, calling for seven to 14 centimetres of snow and poor visibility.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa.

Tonight: Snow at times heavy. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Snowfall amount15 cm. Low minus 2C with the temperature rising to 0C by morning.

Monday: Periods of snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. High plus 2C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 4C

Wednesday: Snow. High plus 1C

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 3C and a low of minus 5C