Ottawa's new council, the Emergencies Act inquiry and another LRT shutdown: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

The inside of Ottawa's city council chamber is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News Ottawa) The inside of Ottawa's city council chamber is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

In this photo taken using a drone, the Parliament buildings and Ottawa skyline are seen over the Alexandra Bridge as the sun sets, Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina