Ottawa's housing sales cooldown: Three months of double-digit decreases
The scorching hot Ottawa real estate market has cooled, but home values here are holding.
Marnie Bennett, who has been in the industry for more than four decades, says she is acting as part psychologist and economist as well as realtor right now with “managing expectations”.
She reassures everyone that industry growth has been a lottery win for homeowners, even with the cool down.
“The home equity growth that home sellers have experienced in in the last 2 years would traditionally take 10 to 12 years to realize.” explains Bennett.
“The market is cooling, but that cool down isn’t just a reality check. It’s a return to a more normal market. “
Bennett says double-digit price increases were unheard of in the city Ottawa.
“Based on historical data, over the last 70 years, Ottawa home prices increased on average 6.3 per cent annually in the core and 3.5 per cent annually in the outlying areas - the Ottawa Valley towns.”
COVID-19 created a whirlwind of home buying and the highest escalation of home prices on record.
“Renters and first time homebuyers raced to buy a home and this created price increases of up to 78 per cent since 2020,” says Bennett.
“After experiencing shocking sticker prices for homes and ‘free’ money with the lowest interest rates in the history of Canada. we are now returning to a normal real estate market.”
Bennett says homebuyers enjoyed the lowest interest ever offered in Canada at about 1.5 per cent.
“The result in the housing market is that home buyers are shell shocked about rising interest rates at over four per cent from only 1.5 per cent. Home sellers are having to appreciate that the joyride is over and that increased home prices are leveling off to normal increases,” says Bennett.
For long-term perspective she explains: “In 2002 for example interest rates were seven per cent and in the eighties they were ‘double-digit’ 18 per cent.”
“As a realtor we are having to educate both the homebuyer and the home seller about real estate cycles and that we are all adjusting now to normal times.”
Bennett says home sellers in Ottawa have not seen a decrease in prices but there is more competition and homes going on the market need to be in good repair and ready to sell.
“In this market with rising inventory of 168 per cent since January well cared for homes with top level presentation is necessary in order to sell.”
This is a positive for buyers out there as there is more choice and that prices are negotiable and terms.
“This has all happened very quickly and in some areas we are headed towards a buyers market.”
For the third straight month there have been double digit decreases in home sales in Ottawa.
“There are many factors—rising interest rates, the increased cost of living and inflation,” says Bennett. “Lifestyles are changing. People can enjoy more travel and entertainment.”
“These are the first time homebuyers. Higher interest rates and the stress test are causing this slow down.”
The lower values are year over year and do not factor in the astronomical growth from 2020 to 2021.
When asked about the price decrease in Manotick, Bennett explains this could be an anomaly but will be closely watched.
“In Manotick it could be that in the month of May there were fewer waterfront properties sold. They are in the $2-million dollar range so that skews the numbers. We will see what June does. We will monitor this.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot
The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man wanted on assault charges
The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., over a year ago.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Threats against schools, incidents involving replica firearms will be taken seriously: York police
York police are urging parents to speak with their teens about the seriousness of making threats against schools and other youth following a recent rash of incidents.
Montreal
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Northern Ontario
-
Chris Bartolucci, Sudbury’s ‘most successful high school coach,’ dies at 68
Chris Bartolucci of Sudbury, a long-time football coach at both the high school and Joe MacDonald Youth Football League levels, passed away June 4 at age 68.
-
Bodies of two missing ATV riders found
The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspect in three robberies dating back to January
A 38-year-old suspect wanted in a series of Sudbury convenience store robberies dating back to January has been arrested.
London
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont. To mark the somber anniversary, a number of events will be held across the city on Monday.
-
Man charged in 'freezer murder' found guilty of second degree murder
The fate of Chad Reu-Waters, the man charged in the 'freezer murder' case was in the hands of a St. Thomas jury as closing arguments were heard Monday afternoon
-
14-year-old charged following school threat
A 14-year-old from Exeter has been charged with Public Mischief in relation the bathroom threat at South Huron District High School in Exeter, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP
RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
-
Gas over $2 a litre in Winnipeg as new poll finds demand for food banks rising due to inflation
Fuel prices broke the $2 per litre mark at some Winnipeg gas stations Monday, on the same day a new poll found many people are struggling to buy food amid rising inflation.
-
Search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba identifies 190 anomalies in the ground
A search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba has identified 190 anomalies in the ground. Work now continues to determine whether these may be unmarked graves of residential school students.
Kitchener
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Few details released on fatal mauling of 86-year-old Calgary woman
The Calgary Police Service and Calgary Bylaw Department are releasing few details on the death of an 86-year-old woman over the weekend — whose first name is Betty — and how she was fatally attacked by three aggressive dogs.
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
-
6 southern Alberta teens charged following investigation into bullying of girl
Six southern Alberta teenagers face criminal charges following an RCMP investigation into reports a 13-year-old girl had been bullied and chased.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre
Gas prices in Saskatoon increased to $2.06 a litre on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Handgun sales hot in Edmonton as Kenney promises fight against federal legislation
Ever since the federal government announced last week plans to tighten laws on handguns in Canada, sales have been swift at P & D Enterprises, a gun shop in downtown Edmonton.
-
'Safety concerns' among reasons Russian pavilion pulled from Edmonton Heritage Festival
There will be no physical gathering space for Russian-Edmontonians at the Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park this summer, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
-
What it's like for international visitors to land in Oilers territory mid-playoffs
Landing in oil country during the Oilers' best playoff run in years has been an eye-opening, "raucous" experience for two international visitors.
Vancouver
-
1st case of monkeypox detected in B.C., local Centre for Disease Control confirms
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., the province's Centre for Disease Control confirmed in a statement Monday.
-
Vancouver man was fatally stabbed by his own brother, police allege
Police say a man who died in a stabbing over the weekend in East Vancouver was allegedly killed by his own brother.
-
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Regina
-
Gas prices reach $2.06 per litre at some Regina gas stations
Another historic moment for gas prices in Regina on Monday, as some stations have climbed to $2.06 for regular unleaded fuel.
-
Multi-province drug bust leads to 70 charges laid: Sask. RCMP
RCMP have laid 70 charges in relation to a significant drug bust that involved multiple provinces including Saskatchewan, according to a news release.
-
Wascana Lake death 'appears accidental': Regina police
After an investigation, the June 3rd death of a 46-year-old man at Wascana Lake has been ruled “accidental.”