OTTAWA -- A 30-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges after a robbery at a store in Ottawa’s southwest-end.

Ottawa Police say at around 11:45 a.m. Friday, a woman entered a business on Meadowlands Drive, near Prince of Wales Drive, handed over a note that stated she had a bomb and demanded narcotics.

The woman left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of drugs.

Police say responding officers located the suspect and arrested her.

Amber Milloy is charged with robbery.