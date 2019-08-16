

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a former Carleton Ravens basketball player is facing sexual assault charges following an alleged incident this spring.

Police say a 23-year-old woman alleges she was plied with alcohol and drugs after meeting a man at a bar in the ByWard Market on April 7, 2019. She claims she was then taken to a west-end address and sexually assaulted before being put in a taxi and driven home. Police say she was in and out of consciousness during this time.

Eddie Ekiyor, 22, is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, and overcoming resistance to commit an offense.

Ekiyor was the tournament MVP after the Ravens’ 2019 men’s championship win in March.

This newsroom has reached out to the Carleton Ravens for comment.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5760. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.

This isn't Ekiyor's first run-in with the law. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run incident in August of 2015, in which he struck an off-duty police officer who was riding her bicycle and then fled the scene.