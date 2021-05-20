OTTAWA --
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the fifth time in six days Ottawa has seen double-digit case numbers.
No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Thursday.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 26,357 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 539 deaths.
The 89cases in Ottawa on Thursday follows 107 new cases on Wednesday and 50 new cases on Tuesday.
Across Ontario, there are 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Public Health Ontario reported 607 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region and 181 in York Region.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.
Ottawa Public Health data:
-
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 10 to 16): 60.9 (Down from 63.2)
-
Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 12 to 18): 6.0 per cent (up from 5.3 per cent May 10-16)
-
Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.94
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of May 19:
-
Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 451,082 (+13,084)
-
Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 32,957 (+2,597)
-
Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190 (no change)
As of Wednesday, 53 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 58 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from 65 people on Wednesday.
There are 17 people in intensive care units.
Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:
-
0-9: 1
-
10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)
-
20-29: 2
-
30-39: 1
-
40-49: 7 (3 in ICU)
-
50-59: 11 (4 in ICU)
-
60-69: 7 (3 in ICU)
-
70-79: 15 (4 in ICU)
-
80-89: 11 (2 in ICU)
-
90+: 1
These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues held steady at 1,005 active cases on Thursday.
89 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,813.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.
VARIANTS OF CONCERN
Ottawa Public Health data*:
-
Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,066 (+91)
-
Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 177 (+2)
-
Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 14
-
Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3
-
Other variant: 1
-
Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,978 (+95)
-
Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 47 (+1)
*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY
-
0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,122 total cases)
-
10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (3,362 total cases)
-
20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (5,932 total cases)
-
30-39 years-old: 18 new cases (4,003 total cases)
-
40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (3,472 total cases)
-
50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (3,180 total cases)
-
60-69-years-old: Four new cases (1,878 total cases)
-
70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,057 total cases)
-
80-89 years-old: 2 new cases (837 total cases)
-
90+ years old: 3 new cases (511 total cases)
-
Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,137 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 18.
A total of 3,535 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five new cases
-
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four cases new cases
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case
INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.
There is one active community outbreak:
Workplace – Services: One outbreak
The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
-
Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28)
-
Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5)
-
Little Alcorn Early Learning (May 8)
-
Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12)
-
Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13)
-
Grandir Ensemble – Licsensed Home Daycare (May 14)
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
-
Shelter A-14541 (April 25)
-
Shelter A-14574 (April 25)
-
Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26)
-
Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27)
-
Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27)
-
Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27)
-
Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3)
-
Shelter A-15657 (May 3)
-
Group Home A-15690 (May 4)
-
Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5)
-
Villa Marconi (May 10)
-
The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10)
-
Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11)
-
The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15)
-
Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17)
-
Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19) NEW
As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).
Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.