OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the fifth time in six days Ottawa has seen double-digit case numbers.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 26,357 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 539 deaths.

The 89cases in Ottawa on Thursday follows 107 new cases on Wednesday and 50 new cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Public Health Ontario reported 607 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region and 181 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 10 to 16): 60.9 (Down from 63.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 12 to 18): 6.0 per cent (up from 5.3 per cent May 10-16)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.94

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 19:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 451,082 (+13,084)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 32,957 (+2,597)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190 (no change)

As of Wednesday, 53 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 58 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from 65 people on Wednesday.

There are 17 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 2

30-39: 1

40-49: 7 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 11 (4 in ICU)

60-69: 7 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 15 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 11 (2 in ICU)

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues held steady at 1,005 active cases on Thursday.

89 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,813.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,066 (+91)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 177 (+2)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 14

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,978 (+95)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 47 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,122 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (3,362 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (5,932 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 18 new cases (4,003 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (3,472 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (3,180 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (1,878 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,057 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 2 new cases (837 total cases)

90+ years old: 3 new cases (511 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,137 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 18.

A total of 3,535 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four cases new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is one active community outbreak:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28) Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5) Little Alcorn Early Learning (May 8) Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12) Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13) Grandir Ensemble – Licsensed Home Daycare (May 14)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17) Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.