Ottawa's air quality better Tuesday, but could deteriorate Wednesday

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa is forecast to improve Tuesday thanks to easterly winds, but a shift in the wind direction could bring more smoky skies to the city Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s special air quality statement ended at 5:45 p.m. as smoky conditions improved and the AQHI dropped to 4.

The AQHI was at 10, or “high risk,” Monday morning. It had dropped to 7 by 11 a.m., where it stayed until 3 p.m., when it dropped to 6, considered a "moderate risk."

The AQHI is forecast to be 3 or "low risk" by Tuesday.

A smog warning has ended in Gatineau.

"It's been hard I have bronchial lungs so it's hard to breathe," said Susan Olsen. "I'm coughing more and my eyes are watering so I live close to the river here and it's very heavy."

She said she's limiting the amount of time she spends outside in these conditions.

"I just don't go outside much. I stay inside in the air conditioning and this [the smoke] is keeping me inside more now where I would be outside."

Carol Kelly says it's the first time in her life she's experienced smoky days like this. "Knowing that it's temporary I don't mind but if it was full time obviously I would have to do something about it," she said, adding "I love being outdoors so it's not going to hinder me from coming out periodically."

Ottawa Public Health says there are things you can do to reduce your risk.

"People can reduce their exposure by staying inside, keeping doors when the air quality is at its highest and you can wear a well-fitted mask to help reduce the amount of fine particles that you breathe in," said public health inspector Michelle Goulet.

Environment Canada meterologist Peter Kimbell tells CTV News Ottawa easterly winds are pushing smoke out of the city, but relief could be short lived.

"The not-so-good news is we do expect a return of poor air quality Wednesday," he explained. "It's hard to say how bad it will be. It may be mitigated a bit by the rain we're seeing now and how it affects the forest fires."

On Sunday, Ottawa’s AQHI reached 10+, or “very high risk.” Many outdoor events and festivals were cancelled, or forced to modify their schedules. Outdoor pools and beaches were also closed in Ottawa and Gatineau on Sunday as people were urged to limit time outdoors.

The city of Ottawa says it is keeping outdoor programs and rec leagues cancelled until 4 p.m. Outdoor pools should open by 4 p.m. and the no-swim advisories at beaches will also be lifted by then, weather permitting.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) is reporting 83 active wildfires in Quebec, 30 of which are considered out of control. Across Canada, there are 462 active fires, according tot he CIFFC.