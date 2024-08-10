Ottawa residents, business owners react to parking rates set to increase on Monday

New parking rates are going into effect in neighbourhoods across Ottawa and residents are sharing both their support and displeasure with having to pay extra to park.

Starting Monday, city parking rates are going up to $4 an hour in six parts of Ottawa, including in Little Italy South, Chinatown, Glebe South, Downtown, King Edward and the Byward Core.

The move will affect eleven of the city’s 20 paid parking zones.

"With it going up to $4 an hour, it's going to deter people from coming downtown," said Sarah Rizk, who was shopping in the Glebe on Saturday.

"What I don't really get is why in the Glebe you have to pay to park and then in Westboro, you don't have to pay to park."

Other zones will see the rate drop by 50 cents an hour, including around Holland Cross, Vanier, Rideau Street and Terminal Avenue.

Max Shaub, who lives in Ottawa, says the increase could lower congestion in the downtown core.

"I think that pricing people out of downtown parking is a good idea for congestion, and it's a fantastic idea for getting more people walking, biking and staying healthy," said Shaub.

June Tan, the owner of Ichiban Bakery, a family-owned business on Bank Street in the Glebe, says she’s not sure how customers will react to the new rates.

"People, they do care about their parking spots and we have had customers get tickets," said Tan.

"I don't know how they're going to be affected here, but people shop here or are just trying to have fun here. I don't think that they would be very happy about it."

Some residents are worried about what the changes will mean for parking spaces in the city.

"I think that just means it's going to be a lot more difficult. It's already difficult to find parking spots, so I feel like it should be more accessible, not less accessible,” said Kira Waldron, who lives in Ottawa.

Parking costs will remain unchanged elsewhere in the city.

It remains free on sections of Richmond Road, Wellington Street West, Somerset Street West, Danforth Avenue, Churchill Avenue and Holland Avenue, but a $3 per hour rate will be implemented next spring.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond