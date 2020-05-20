OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health have released a toolkit to help businesses reopen safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario began the three-step approach to reopening the economy on Tuesday, allowing businesses with street-level entrances to reopen.

“The toolkit is a comprehensive roadmap that will help small businesses plan their safe reopening by having the right measures in place to ensure the safety of employees, clients and customers,” said Mayor Jim Watson in a media conference with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The toolkit provides guidance on preparing your workplace, employees and operations to resume while ensuring physical distancing. There is also links to official resources such as public health signage and government financial assistance programs.

Ottawa Public Health has also prepared an employee self-screening questionnaire.

“Businesses are the backbone of any community and we need to provide them with the guidance and support to succeed during these difficult times,” said Watson.