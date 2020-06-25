OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say human remains found in the Ottawa River last week have been identified as those of a missing 17-year-old from Pembroke

Tyson Yakabuskie was reported missing on November 11, 2019.

Police say on June 17, human remains were located in the Ottawa River near Mountainview Drive in Pembroke.

The cause of death has not been determined. The Coroner's Office is investigating the death.

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch continues to investigate the circumstances of Yakabuskie's death. Anyone with information can contact 1-888-310-1122.

In February, the OPP said it was treating the disappearance of Yakabuskie as a criminal investigation.

Yakabuskie was last seen at about 1 p.m. on October 28 on Mackay Street in Pembroke. He was not reported missing until November 11.

Police say he was also known to use the surname "Lemaire".