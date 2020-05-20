OTTAWA -- As businesses re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa Public Health is providing tips for business owners to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The health unit has developed a screening questionnaire that staff can use to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms before starting their work day.

Business Owners: We have developed a screening questionnaire that your staff can use to self-assess before starting their work day. Visit our workplace page for more information: https://t.co/pecQoofLHF — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) May 20, 2020

The COVID-19 questionnaire asks staff if they have any of the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Feeling unwell

Have you been in close contact with someone who is sick or has confirmed COVID-19 in the past 14 days?

Have you returned from travel outside Canada in the past 14 days?

Ottawa Public Health says if an employee answered YES to any of these questions, they need to go home and self-isolate right away.

Businesses with street level entrances were allowed to reopen on Tuesday as Ontario began to ease the COVID-19 restrictions.

Ottawa Public Health is also telling employers there is currently no requirement for an asymptomatic employee to be tested before starting work. Only employees showing symptoms of COVID-19 should be assessed at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena or at the COVID-19 Care Centres.