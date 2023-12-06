OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa records 56 consecutive hours of snowfall, 2nd longest on record

    Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash) Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash)

    It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days.

    Ottawa Weather Records says the city recorded its 56th consecutive hour of snowfall at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

    That's the longest run in over 40 years which ties the record for the 2nd longest snowfall on record.

    The record is tied with one set in 1972, when snow fell for 56 consecutive hours from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6 of that year.

    The longest snowfall on record was set in 1959 when flakes fell for 58 hours between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 of that year.

    With a 30 per cent chance of flurries predicted for Wednesday morning, there's a chance Ottawa could break the record if snow continues to fall at the Ottawa Airport through the late morning.

    Environment Canada expects clear conditions by noon today.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

