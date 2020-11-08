OTTAWA -- Reaction to the death of long-time "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek came pouring in from Ottawa on Sunday.

Trebek died at the age of 80. A cause of death was not immediately made public.

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury, Ont. native attended the University of Ottawa, graduating with a degree in philosophy in 1961. After finding fame on "Jeopardy!" he would return to Ottawa, donating millions to the university. An alumni hall is named in his honour.

"It is with great sadness that uOttawa acknowledges the passing of Alex Trebek, one of our most beloved alumni and one of our community’s most passionate supporters," uOttawa President Jacques Frémont said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "Our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Jean and their children Emily and Matthew."

In 2016, Trebek was awarded the Key to the City of Ottawa by Mayor Jim Watson.

"Alex Trebek does exceptional work in the community, is a cultural icon and someone all Ottawa residents are proud to consider one of their own," Mayor Jim Watson said at the time.

On Sunday, Watson said "the world lost an outstanding Canadian."

"Alex Trebek was an inspiration to so many around North America. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and higher education," Watson said in a statement on Sunday. "Throughout his long and illustrious career, he gave back to his alma mater, the University of Ottawa, and other organizations that help those in need in our community. Despite his success, Alex remained humble and never forgot where he came from or what truly matters in life."

Watson said the flag outside the Heritage Building at Ottawa City Hall will be lowered to half-mast until sunset on Wednesday.

Trebek sat down with CTV Ottawa's Patricia Boal in 2019 to discuss the difficult days since his cancer diagnosis and why Ottawa still feels like home.

Trebek made a guest appearance in October at the 2020 NHL Draft, announcing the Ottawa Senators' selection of Tim Stuetzle. The Senators had just marked one month since that moment on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about Trebek's passing, saying "we have lost an icon."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also tweeted about the passing of the Sudbury native on Sunday.

Ford's comments were echoed by Nepean MPP and Ontario Cabinet Minister Lisa MacLeod.

MAJIC 100 host and cancer survivor "Stuntman" Stu Schwartz shared a memory of meeting Trebek on Twitter Sunday.

