Alex Trebek is lending his name to raise awareness about the signs of pancreatic cancer.

In a global PSA posted Wednesday, the longtime Jeopardy! host and University of Ottawa alumnus calls for more awareness about the risks and symptoms of the disease.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said in the video.

“Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes, and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

Trebek, 79, announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and has since been open about his struggle with the disease.

He announced earlier this month that he had started another round of chemotherapy.

Trebek was in Ottawa earlier this month for the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University football teams. He also announced a new donation of $2.1 million to the University of Ottawa, bringing his lifetime contribution to his alma mater to $9.5 million.

In the video, Trebek urges people to raise awareness by wearing purple in November and posting it on social media.

World Pancreatic Cancer Day is Nov. 21.