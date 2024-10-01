Ottawa public school board delays possible elementary program changes until September 2026

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) is delaying possible changes to elementary school programs until September 2026, to provide more time for consultations with advisory committees and the public.

Ottawa's largest school board launched the sweeping review of all elementary school programs and services for 50,000 students in the spring, with possibilities including changes to French immersion, eliminating English-only education in schools and integrating children with special needs into classrooms.

The original plan called for recommendations to be tabled in October, with possible changes implemented in September 2025. However, the director of education says further consultations and a transition plan are needed.

"As a result of the breadth and depth of perspectives that have emerged from the initial consultation, as well as the analyses and syntheses of the contextual information provided (internal data and external research), it has become clear that an opportunity for additional consultation, such as with advisory committees, as well as Ministry representatives, during the fall of 2024, will further inform thinking regarding the program review process," Pino Buffone said in a report for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meeting.

Under the plan, trustees will approve the recommended elementary programs next spring, with the full implementation for the 2026-27 school year.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board currently offers six core programs - English with Core French, Middle French Immersion (MFI), Early French Immersion (EFI), Alternative and Ottawa-Carleton Virtual, along with Special Education and English as a Second Language.

The OCDSB says elementary schools range in size from 188 to 938 students, and the majority of schools offer dual track programming, "usually English with Core French and Early French Immersion."

Statistics show Early French Immersion accounts for 52 per cent of enrolment in Grades 1 to 8 in Ottawa's elementary schools, while Regular English with Core French programming accounted for 38 per cent of enrolment in 2023-24.

The board notes that while there is a wide range of programs available, "not all students have access to the same programs at their local school, and some need to travel to schools outside of their community to attend these programs."

Pino says "numerous aspects are being carefully considered" as part of the Elementary Program Review, including regulatory requirements and guidelines such as the Planning and Accommodation Review Guideline, program-based school attendance boundaries, scheduling and staffing implications, transportation and resource allocation.

The new timeline will see a presentation of proposed elementary program models for discussion this winter, a community engagement campaign continuing through the winter and spring and a decision by trustees on the new recommended education models next spring. The new program delivery model will be implemented in the fall of 2026.

Staff say the OCDSB will use the 2025-26 school year to implement planning for any possible changes, including coordinating staffing needs, progressional development/capacity building, childcare services planning and changes to student transportation.