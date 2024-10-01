Unseasonably warm weather continues in Ottawa as sun rise moves after 7 a.m.

The stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures continues into October, as the days continue to get shorter.

The sun will rise at 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday, the first time the sun has come up after 7 a.m. since March. Sunrise will happen before 7 a.m. for 11 days in November at the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Tuesday in Ottawa. High 24 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

Cloudy this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Sunny on Thursday. High 21 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly cloudy. High 17 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C.

Ottawa has seen daytime temperatures above seasonal every day since the second week of September.