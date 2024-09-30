OTTAWA
    Speeding driver caught with child not wearing seatbelt on Highway 416 in Ottawa

    Police caught an Ottawa driver speeding in a construction zone with a child not wearing seatbelt.
    Ontario Provincial Police laid charges against an Ottawa driver after a child was found to not be wearing a seatbelt inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.

    Police say officers stopped the driver after they were caught speeding through a construction zone on Highway 416 shortly before 2 a.m.

    The posted speed limit in the area is 80 km/h, police say.

    While speaking to the driver, the officer noticed a young child laying down across the back seat without their seatbelt on.

    "The driver was charged accordingly," OPP say in an X post.

    Police say they made sure the child had their seatbelt on properly prior to driving off.

    Ontario drivers or passengers found not to be wearing seatbelts can face fines between $200 and $1,000 and two demerit points.

