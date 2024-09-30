Speeding driver caught with child not wearing seatbelt on Highway 416 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police laid charges against an Ottawa driver after a child was found to not be wearing a seatbelt inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Police say officers stopped the driver after they were caught speeding through a construction zone on Highway 416 shortly before 2 a.m.
The posted speed limit in the area is 80 km/h, police say.
While speaking to the driver, the officer noticed a young child laying down across the back seat without their seatbelt on.
"The driver was charged accordingly," OPP say in an X post.
Police say they made sure the child had their seatbelt on properly prior to driving off.
Ontario drivers or passengers found not to be wearing seatbelts can face fines between $200 and $1,000 and two demerit points.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 INVESTIGATES Crackdown on treacherous Darien Gap could force migrants to risk more dangerous routes
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
DEVELOPING Port of Montreal dockworkers begin three-day strike at two terminals
The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal began a three-day strike at two terminals.
Harris trolls Trump at Vegas rally and L.A. fundraiser, says her crowds are 'pretty big'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris poked at Donald Trump over crowd sizes, his refusal to debate again and his privileged background on Sunday as she hauled in campaign cash in California and held a raucous rally at the same Nevada venue where the Republican nominee had appeared just two weeks ago.
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' actor, dies at 76
John Ashton, the veteran character actor who memorably played the gruff but lovable police detective John Taggart in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' films, has died. He was 76.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Are digital tools a way for companies to retain hourly workers?
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resetting of the economy that followed it made hourly workers more aware of their value. Some experts think employers should expect to field demands for flexible hours and other workplace incentives even as the labor market weakens.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
Toronto
-
Ford calls on Ontarians to 'deepen understanding' on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford released a statement Monday marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, acknowledging what they described as the 'painful legacy' of the residential school system.
-
Ontario MPP seeks paid provincial holiday for Truth and Reconciliation day
Ontario's only First Nation representative at Queen's Park plans to soon table proposed legislation, in his own Indigenous language, to have the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation declared a paid provincial holiday.
-
One dead in Weston shooting: police
One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Port of Montreal dockworkers begin three-day strike at two terminals
The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal began a three-day strike at two terminals.
-
Police hand out more than 8,500 tickets to Montreal drivers during back-to-school season
Police were busier during the back-to-school season this year as they handed out 8,571 tickets to drivers for traffic violations, an increase of more than 2,000 tickets issued last year.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
Monday marks the fourth Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada, a day officially designated by the federal government to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school system.
Northern Ontario
-
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
-
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Windsor
-
Blue Rodeo returning to Caesars Windsor stage in January
Canadian country-rock band Blue Rodeo is booked to return to Caesars Windsor this winter.
-
What’s open/closed for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.
-
No impaired driving charges after RIDE program
A Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program resulted in no impaired driving charges.
London
-
Temperatures on the decline, here's what you can expect this week
The very first -20 degree Celsius reading of the year has been recorded in Canada’s arctic – a good reminder that summer is officially behind us.
-
What's open and closed on Monday, September 30 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.
-
Ontario MPP seeks paid provincial holiday for Truth and Reconciliation day
Ontario's only First Nation representative at Queen's Park plans to soon table proposed legislation, in his own Indigenous language, to have the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation declared a paid provincial holiday.
Kitchener
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
-
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
Barrie
-
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Alleged thief caught mid-theft
OPP officers arrested a suspect while he was in the middle of a possible theft Sunday morning in Wasaga Beach.
-
Police officer injured while arresting suspect
A Barrie police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a suspect Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
-
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
-
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
-
Child injured in coyote attack in northwest Calgary
A child was sent to hospital after being attacked by a coyote in northwest Calgary.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, several injured in motor-vehicle collision near Calmar, Alta.
Mounties say one person is dead in the aftermath of a collision involving two vehicles south of Calmar on Sunday.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
-
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and an A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
Regina
-
'A sense of identity': Regina Public Library hosts architectural tour of historic central branch
The Regina Public Library (RPL) downtown hosted an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the building's history.
-
Saskatchewan recognizes Police & Peace Officers' National Memorial Day
In front of the Saskatchewan Legislative building, law enforcement officers and members of the public gathered to pay tribute to peace officers who died in the line of duty.
-
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'You feel so alone': Hundreds gather in Saskatoon for final Gallagher memorial walk
The fourth and final walk in memory of Megan Gallagher drew around one hundred people in Saskatoon on Sunday.
-
Loon Lake church destroyed in fire, Sask. RCMP investigating cause
RCMP are seeking tips after a church on Main Street in Loon Lake burned to the ground.
-
Man arrested following two stabbings in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day: More 'substantive changes' needed from gov't, says B.C. chief
Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.
-
5 events to commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vancouver
Here are five things to do in Vancouver this weekend to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Wildfire forces tactical evacuation in Christina Lake, B.C.
Tactical evacuations were underway in Christina Lake, B.C., Sunday afternoon due to an out-of-control wildfire, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day: More 'substantive changes' needed from gov't, says B.C. chief
Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.
-
DNA testing on 30-year-old bullet casings ordered in B.C. murder appeal
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
-
B.C. has the lowest fertility rate in Canada, StatsCan says
The fertility rate in Canda reached an all-time low in 2023, and the lowest rate was recorded in British Columbia, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.