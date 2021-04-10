OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 325 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest figure ever reported locally since the start of the pandemic.

It follows a record-breaking 242 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa by Ottawa Public Health on Friday.

There were 3,813 newly reported cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday. The province also reported 19 new deaths linked to the disease and 2,422 newly resolved cases. Public Health Ontario added 289 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province due to different data collection times for their respective reports.

In addition to a record-breaking number of new cases, OPH also reported four new deaths from COVID-19, including one new death linked to a variant of concern.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 19,355 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 475 deaths since the pandemic began.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 9:

Dose 1 administered: 167,822

Dose 2 administered: 27,395

Total doses received: 223,150

The city received 25,740 new doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 11,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 11,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the week of April 4.

Ottawa Public Health reports 157,037 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 15 per cent of the population.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 23

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 1,750

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 7

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 73 people are currently in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

That's up from 71 people in hospital on Friday.

Twenty-four people are in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to climb.

There are 2,200 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 2,023 active cases on Friday.

144 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 16,680 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,459 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 8.

A total of 5,989 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa assessment centre to the result is 29 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Monday, April 12.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 18 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 142 cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.