OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, one day after more than 30 cases were reported.

The figure comes from OPH's COVID-19 dashboard and differs from data in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary. Yesterday, OPH and Ontario differed by one case in their reporting.

The new cases reported in Ottawa on Wednesday are among 149 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 3,151 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday, leaving the death toll from COVID-19 at 267 residents.

There are 11 people currently in hospital, one fewer than in Tuesday's report. One person remains in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Here is a look at figures of COVID-19 from other health units in eastern Ontario, based on data from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases (205 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases (112 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two cases removed (365 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases (35 cases total)

Seventeen new cases and no new deaths were reported by Quebec health officials in the Outaouais region, for 924 cases total and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell in Wednesday's report, driven by a large number of resolved cases.

OPH is aware of 225 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, 17 fewer than reported on Tuesday.

The nubmer of resolved cases jumped by 34 to 2,659 or 84.4 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (129 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (239 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (549 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (418 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (394 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (411 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (298 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (215 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (291 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (207 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 17 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

One new outbreak was reported on Wednesday.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services Beacon Learning Centre Billingswood Manor Centrepointe Home-based Childcare Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Hillel Lodge (NEW) Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Portobello Manor Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Timberwalk Retirement Community West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.