OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health says she was not consulted before the City of Ottawa asked residents not to visit their loved ones at the windows of city-owned long-term care homes.

In a statement to CTV News, Director of Long-term Care Dean Lett said the "difficult decision" to ask families not to visit loved ones at the windows of long-term care homes was based on "prioritizing the health and safety of residents and staff."

Speaking on CTV Morning Live on Thursday morning, Dr. Vera Etches said she's hopeful the City will re-examine the directive.

"Looking through a window is not a threat," Dr. Etches said. "It can be an important source of reassurance for family members on both sides of the glass. Ottawa Public Health was not consulted or advised before the City decided to issue this directive and I'm sure that they're re-examining it."

In his statement on Wednesday, Lett said there were instances of families not respecting physical distancing as the weather improved, which is what prompted the directive.

"We have experienced a number of situations where families have visited and have not respected the requirement for physical distancing as directed through public health agencies," Lett said.

Dr. Etches told CTV Morning Live's Leslie Roberts activities that put the residents of long-term care homes at risk should be decreased, but stressed simply looking through a window is not a high-risk situation.

"Saving the lives of the residents is the first priority so I'm sure staff are focused on that," she said. "Looking through a window is not a threat. If there are other activities that are a threat then we need to find ways to decrease that because this is a vulnerable population and we know that, unfortunately, if the virus is introduced by others it can have a terrible impact."

Dr. Etches said this is a hard time for families and the City and public health workers need to keep looking for solutions.

"Not to be able to visit is a real challenge," she said.

Lett said the City homes have deployed extra staff and more technology to allow family members to connect to their loved ones remotely and stressed the City has "a responsibility to do everything possible to minimize the risks of COVID-19 from entering the homes and to protect the safety of residents and staff."

According to Ottawa Public Health, three staff members at the Garry J. Armstrong home have tested positive for the virus. The City has also confirmed one staff member at the Peter D. Clark home has tested positive for COVID-19. So far, there have been no laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any residents of the four City-run long-term care homes, though several private homes in the City are experiencing devastating outbreaks.

At least 57 residents of long-term care homes in Ottawa have died from COVID-19. There have been five deaths in local retirement homes.

Councillor Eli El-Chantiry responded to the interview to say it's time for the City to reverse the decision.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury said he spoke with Lett Thursday morning to discuss the issue. In a thread on Twitter, Fleury said the approach at the City-run long-term care homes has limited the number of positive cases and stressed there is a risk to residents bringing the virus back in if they meet with family members outside.

Fleury said window visits should be scheduled and accomodated.