OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has issued a “Fraud Alert” about fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to represent the health unit and asking for credit card information.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says “I have been made aware that certain residents have received a phone call asking for credit card information from Ottawa Public Health.”

Etches says OPH or any other health unit will not ask you for credit card information.

“Do not give your credit card information out if you receive a call or message similar to this. Fraudulent activity during a situation like this is deplorable,” said Etches.

If you receive a fraudulent call, you are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service.