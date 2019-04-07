

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Public Health says it’s investigating a second case of measles.

The case is associated with international travel and is not connected to the previous measles case announced earlier this month, the agency said in a news release Sunday evening.

Ottawa Public Health said it’s “working closely with local health care providers and hospitals to contact individuals and families who may have been exposed to the most recently identified infectious case.”

The agency said people present at the following locations and times could have been exposed to the measles virus:

March 29, 2019, 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Loblaws, 100 McArthur Ave.

March 29, 2019, 9:15 p.m. – 9:25 p.m., OC Transpo bus Route 12, Montreal Rd and North River Rd to Rideau St. and Sussex Dr.

March 29, 2019, 9:25 p.m. – 9:50 p.m., OC Transpo bus Route 6, Rideau St. and Sussex Dr. to Heron Rd. and Bank St.

March 29, 2019, 10 p.m. – March 30, 2019, 1:30 a.m., O’Brien’s Pub and Eatery, 1145 Heron Rd.

March 30,2019, 4:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Coconut Lagoon Restaurant, 853 St. Laurent Blvd.

April 1, 2019, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart and Dynacare Laboratory, 150 Vanier Parkway

April 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m. – April 3, 2019, 7:45 p.m., The Ottawa Hospital General Campus, emergency department

April 3, 2019, 5:45 p.m. – April 4, 2019, 5:30 p.m. The Ottawa Hospital General Campus, 7 West.

People are at a higher risk of developing measles if they have never received a measles vaccine, have a weakened immune system, are pregnant and unvaccinated, and are children under the age of one.

The measles virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected person. Early symptoms of measles may include fever, cough, runny nose or tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days after symptom onset, a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

There is an effective vaccine that protects against measles, usually given during childhood.