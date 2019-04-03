

David Smith, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is investigating a confirmed case of measles in Ottawa

In a press release, OPH said the infected individual may not have received all of their required measles vaccines. OPH is working closely with local health care providers and hospitals to contact individuals and families who may have been exposed to the virus.

People who were present at the following locations and times were potentially exposed to the measles virus:

• March 26, 2019, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m: 40 Hines Rd - lobby, elevator or ground floor

• March 27, 2019, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m: 40 Hines Rd - lobby, elevator or ground floor

• March 28, 2019, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m: Real Canadian Superstore, 760 Eagleson Rd

• March 28, 2019, 5:30 p.m – 9 p.m: Ottawa West Travel Clinic, 760 Eagleson Rd 2nd floor

• March 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m - 5:45 p.m: Queensway Carleton Hospital Emergency Department

• April 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m – noon: Queensway Carleton Hospital Skin and Tissue Clinic

OPH has advised anyone who thinks they may have been exposed check that their immunization records are up to date, or contact their medical service provider if they are unsure.

In addition, if anyone who may have come into contact with the virus also falls into the following categories, they should contact OPH directly at 613-580-6744:

• Born in or after 1970 AND never received a measles-containing vaccine or;

• Have a weakened immune system or;

• Are pregnant or;

• Work in the health care or child care sector or;

• Had a child under the age of 1 with you when you visited one of the above locations.

For more information on measles residents can visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca