OTTAWA -- New City-run pop-up clinics for COVID-19 vaccines are opening in rural wards of Ottawa and eligible residents may start booking vaccine appointments.

If you are age 75 or over (born in or before 1946) or an adult recipient of chronic home care, and you live in a rural community, you will be able to book your appointment at a pop-up clinic by calling 613-691-5505.

The communities in question are Ward 5 (West Carleton-March), Ward 19 (Cumberland), Ward 20 (Osgoode), and Ward 21 (Rideau-Goulbourn).

To confirm that you are eligible for vaccination, please see the COVID-19 Eligibility Screening Tool.

Pop-up clinics will be at the following locations:

Greely Community Centre, 1448 Meadow Dr., Greely

Navan Memorial Centre, 1295 Colonial Road, Navan

Osgoode Community Centre, 5660 Osgoode Main, Osgoode

R.J. Kennedy Memorial Centre, 1115 Dunning Road, Cumberland

Richmond Memorial Arena and Community Centre, 6095 Perth St., Ottawa

West Carleton Community Complex, 5670 Carp Road, Ottawa

Additionally, all First Nation, Métis and Inuit persons over 40 years of age (born in or before 1981) are now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Ottawa Public Health is partnering with Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for First Nation, Inuit and Métis community members aged 40 and older at the St-Laurent Complex located at 525 Côté Street. Call Ottawa Public Health at 613-691-5505 to book an appointment.

Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team is providing vaccinations for Inuit. To book an appointment or for more information, call 613-740-0999.

The Ontario government has also expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to anyone in Ontario born in or before 1946 through its COVID-19 vaccine portal.

Ottawa residents 75 and older (born in or before 1946) can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, using Ontario's online booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY 1-866-797-0007) Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.