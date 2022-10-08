Ottawa police warn of bear sighting in Beaverbrook area

Ottawa police are urging residents in Kanata to be cautious after a bear was reportedly spotted in the Beaverbrook area.

Police said officers are monitoring the area of Best Way, just east of Teron Road.

Residents are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service by calling 613-236-1222 or 911 if a bear is an imminent danger to safety.

Two weekends ago, a warning was issued for a bear in the Old Quarry Trail area of Kanata.

Map for reference purposes.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says if you encounter a black bear here's what you should do:

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave.

Throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle, air horn or yelling if the bear does not leave.

Prepare to use bear spray

Get inside a building or vehicle, if you are nearby, as a precaution

Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away

Leave a bear alone if it is in a tree. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe.

Play dead only if you encounter a mother bear with cubs

If you encounter a black bear, do not: