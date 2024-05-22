Here's what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
The popular event on Saturday and Sunday features the kids marathon, 2K, 5K, 10K, the Canadian 10K Championship, half-marathon and the 50th edition of the Marathon.
More than 37,500 participants are scheduled to take part in the two days of events, as Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend celebrates its 50th anniversary. Organizers have said registration has increased by more than 6,000 runners over 2023.
There will be 24 cheer stations along the Marathon and Half Marathon courses.
Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
Race Schedule
Saturday
- Ottawa Kids Marathon – 2 p.m.
- Ottawa 2K – 3 p.m.
- Ottawa 5K – 4 p.m.
- Ottawa 10K – 6:30 p.m. (The elite women's 10K begins at 6:15 p.m.)
Sunday
- Ottawa International Marathon – 7 a.m.
- Ottawa Half Marathon – 8:30 a.m.
Start/finish lines
The start line for all races during Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend is located at Ottawa City Hall.
The finish line for the 2K, 5K, 10K, Marathon and Half Marathon is on Queen Elizabeth Driveway, near Laurier Avenue.
To find the route for each race, click here.
Race Kit Pickup and Health and Fitness Expo
The race kit pickup and the health and fitness expo will be held at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne.
The health and Fitness Expo is open Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early start for the O-Train
OC Transpo says O-Train Line 1 will start at 5 a.m. on Sunday so participants and spectators can get to the start line for the marathon.
The O-Train will begin service at 5 a.m.
Organizers say participants will also be able to use OC Transpo service for free on Friday and Saturday to travel to the Aberdeen Pavilion for the Health and Fitness Expo. You can use your May 9 Race Director's email as proof of participation.
Bike parking
Ottawa Race Weekend says free monitored bike parking will be available at Ottawa City Hall for the races.
The secure bike parking is open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I push a stroller during the race? Organizers say with the exception of the 2K, baby joggers and strollers are not permitted.
Can I run with my dog? Dogs, with the exception of service animals, are not permitted.
Can I run with headphones? Organizers say while headphones are not recommended, runners can use headphones on the course.
Road Closures
Here is the list of road closures for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
Friday to Sunday
- Queen Elizabeth Drive from Laurier to Somerset 8:00 a.m. Friday – 8:00 p.m. Sunday
Saturday
Road closures for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
- Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Elgin Street northbound between Lisgar and Slater 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Catherine and Queen Elizabeth Drive 3:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
- Elgin Street southbound between Wellington and Laurier 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street northbound, between Laurier and Wellington 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Lisgar and Gladstone 2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Frank Street between Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Drive 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Laurier Street between Elgin and Metcalfe 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- O’Connor between Laurier and Wellington 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Wellington between Bank and MacKenzie/Colonel By Drive eastbound 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Lakeside 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Lakeview 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Bronson southbound between Lakeside and Colonel By Drive 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (lane reductions)
- Colonel By Drive between Daly and Hawthorne 2:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 pm
- Hawthorne between Colonel By Drive and Main 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Pretoria Bridge 3:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Somerset and Elgin 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Preston 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Road closures for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
- Laurier Avenue between Elgin St and Metcalfe Ave 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Laurier Avenue between Nicholas St and Elgin St 5:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Lawrence Frieman & Laurier Ave 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin St and Somerset West 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston and Elgin 6:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Elgin St north bound between Lisgar and Wellington St 5:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Elgin St between Somerset and Lisgar 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
- Somerset West between Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Drive 8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
- Colonel By Drive between Rideau St and Pretoria Bridge 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Pretoria Bridge 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Hawthorne Ave between Colonel By Drive and Main St 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Preston between Carling Ave and Queen Elizabeth Drive 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- NCC Scenic Driveway Between Prince of Wales and Tunis Ave 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Prince of Wales Drive between Queen Elizabeth Drive and Baseline Rd 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Morningside Lane Between Queen Elizabeth Drive and Cow Lane 6:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Cow Lane between Morningside Lane and Ash Lane 6:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Ash lane between Cow Lane and Winding Lane 6:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Winding Lane between Ash Lane and Maple Drive 6:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Maple Drive between Winding Lane and Carling Ave 6:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Carling Ave between Parkdale and Sherwood 7:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Old Irving Private between Carling Ave and Sherwood Dr. 6:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Sherwood Drive between Old Irving Private and Fairmont Ave 6:15 a a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Fairmont Avenue between Sherwood Dr and Wellington St. 6:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Gladstone Ave between St. Francis St. and Irving Ave 6:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Wellington St. between Merton St and Garland St 6:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Somerset St West between Garland St and Bayswater/Bayview station 6:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Bayview Station between Somerset St West and Stonehurst Ave 6:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Albert between City Center and Bayview Station 6:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Scott between Garland and Bayview Station 6:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Slidell between Bayview Station and Kitchi Zibi Mikan parkway 6:15 a.m. – 12:15 a.m.
- Kitchi Zibi Mikan Parkway between Vimy Place and Island Park 6:15 a.m. – 12:15 a.m.
- Booth St. between Albert St and Wellington St (local access only) 6:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Wellington St between Vimy Place and Rideau St (east bound only) 6:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Wellington Street eastbound between Elgin and Colonel By Drive 6:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Rideau St westbound between Sussex Dr. and Mackenzie Ave 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- MacKenzie Ave between Rideau St and St Patrick St 6:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- St Patrick St between Parent Ave and Sussex Dr 6:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Sussex Drive between Rideau St and George Étienne Cartier Parkway 6:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- George Étienne Cartier Parkway between Princess and Aviation Parkway 6:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Princess Ave between Sussex Drive and Lisgar Road 6:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Lisgar Road between Princess Ave and George Etienne Cartier Parkway 6:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Sandridge Rd between Birch Ave and Hillsdale Rd 6:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Hillsdale Rd 6:45 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.
- Cloverdale Rd 6:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Mariposa Ave between Cloverdale Rd and Acacia 6:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Acacia Ave between Mariposa and George Etienne Cartier Parkway 6:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Shopping Trends
