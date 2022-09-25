Ottawa police warn of bear sighting on Old Quarry Trail in Kanata

Ottawa police say access to the Old Quarry Trail is restricted after someone spotted a bear Sunday.

Police said in a news release Sunday that officers are monitoring the area.

Use of the trail is being restricted at the moment and residents are asked to be cautious if a bear is encountered, police said.

If a bear is posing an imminent threat to safety, call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BEAR

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says if you encounter a black bear here's what you should do:

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave.

Throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle, air horn or yelling if the bear does not leave.

Prepare to use bear spray

Get inside a building or vehicle, if you are nearby, as a precaution

Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away

Leave a bear alone if it is in a tree. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe.

Play dead only if you encounter a mother bear with cubs

If you encounter a black bear, do not: