    Man on suspended licence drives himself to Ottawa OPP detachment, faces additional charges

    An impaired driver's vehicle being towed in Ottawa on May 24. The driver later faced additional charges for driving himself to an OPP detachment on a suspended licence. (OPP/X) An impaired driver's vehicle being towed in Ottawa on May 24. The driver later faced additional charges for driving himself to an OPP detachment on a suspended licence. (OPP/X)
    An eastern Ontario man arrested for impaired driving on Friday night is facing additional charges for driving himself to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in Ottawa after he thought he forgot his cellphone.

    Police say Ottawa OPP officers were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 417 for a traffic complaint shortly after 1:30 a.m.

    The vehicle initially failed to stop for officers, police say, and the driver registered more than twice the legal drinking limit.

    The 64-year-old man from Embrun, Ont. was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including a 90-day drivers licence suspension and a seven day vehicle impound.

    After being released by police early Saturday morning, the man drove back to the detachment in the afternoon. He allegedly told officers he drove because he thought he left his cellphone, but police say they did not have it.

    The driver was additionally charged with driving under a suspended licence and hit with a second vehicle impound.

    He has been released and is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa at a later date.

