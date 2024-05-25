OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cyclist killed after colliding with transport truck near Pembroke, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    A cyclist was killed after colliding with a transport truck near Pembroke, Ont. on Saturday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police say on social media the collision occurred just before 9 a.m. on Greenwood Road, between White Water Road and Robinson Road in a rural area of Renfrew County.

    A 53-year-old male cyclist died from his injuries in the collision.

    No charges have been announced.

    A collision reconstructionist and the OPP's collision team are investigating.

