Cyclist killed after colliding with transport truck near Pembroke, Ont.

A cyclist was killed after colliding with a transport truck near Pembroke, Ont. on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say on social media the collision occurred just before 9 a.m. on Greenwood Road, between White Water Road and Robinson Road in a rural area of Renfrew County.

A 53-year-old male cyclist died from his injuries in the collision.

No charges have been announced.

A collision reconstructionist and the OPP's collision team are investigating.