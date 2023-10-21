Ottawa police stop 'high-flyin' drivers' in south and east ends

Ottawa police have laid stunt driving charges against some "high-flyin' drivers" in the south and east ends of the city.

The traffic unit said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that three drivers were stopped Friday for stunt driving. Two in the area of Hawthorne and Conroy roads and one on Highway 174 in Orléans.

SouthEast Ottawa has 2 fewer High-Flyin’ drivers out there after OPS Traffic enforcement specialist deployed in the area(s) of Hawthorne Rd & Conroy Rd laying Stunt Driving charges for 116 in a 70km/h & 108 in a 60km/h zone respectively. Not the best start to the weekend. pic.twitter.com/j3MAwn7k03 — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) October 20, 2023

One driver was accused of going 116 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, one was allegedly going 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, and one was clocked at 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The drivers' vehicles have been impounded 14 days and their licences have been suspended for 30 days, both automatic penalties when a stunt driving charge is laid. Each must also appear in court to face the charge.

Stunt driving charges are laid when a driver is caught going more than 40 km/h above the posted speed limit on any road with a speed limit below 80 km/h, and at 50 km/h or more on other roads, including highways.

"Not a good start to the weekend," police said.

Motorists & residents alike in the Orleans area have one less High-Flyer rocketing around their community after OPS Traffic charged a G licensed male with Stunt Driving earlier today…150 in the posted 80km/h zone along the 174. 30 Day Suspension, 14 Day impound & court date. pic.twitter.com/OkRhrUjo29 — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) October 20, 2023

Last weekend, OPP said officers stopped seven drivers for speeding on Highway 417, including some going more than 70 km/h over the speed limit.

It comes as local councillors say they have heard complaints about speeding across the city, calling it a "significant issue" this summer and fall.