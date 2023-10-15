Ottawa

    • OPP bust 7 drivers for stunt driving on Queensway, some going 70+ over the speed limit

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers were out on Highway 417 in Ottawa this weekend to crack down on speeding, and stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Saturday.

    Each stunt driving charge comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

    Images shared by police on social media show three drivers clocked at 170 km/h or more. Two other drivers were going more than 50 km/h above the speed limit.

    Ottawa councillors say speeding and stunt driving has been a significant issue in the capital this summer and fall. Ottawa police regularly announce stunt driving charges on municipal roads.

    At least one councillor is calling for even stricter penalties for people caught speeding.

    "I'm interested in now over the winter to take a look at if there are mechanisms with which we can look at advocating for modernization in the Highway Traffic Act in order to increase some of the sentencing options for extreme speed infractions or for repeat offenders," said Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill.

    The Ontario government introduced the stiffer 30-day licence suspension and 14-day impound penalties for stunt driving in 2021. The province also lowered the threshold for stunt driving charges on roads with a posted speed limit of less than 80 km/h to 40 km/h above the limit, down from 50. In 2022, the province also mandated a driver improvement course for anyone convicted of stunt driving. Failure to complete the course within 60 days leads to licence cancellation.

    OPP announced officers laid 4,829 speeding charges, including 86 stunt driving charges, across Ontario over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Over the Labour Day weekend, OPP laid 138 charges for stunt driving out of 5,847 speeding stops.

