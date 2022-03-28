Ottawa Police Services Board meets for first time since 'Freedom Convoy'

The aftermath of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration that occupied downtown Ottawa for four weeks will dominate discussions during this afternoon's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

The board that oversees the Ottawa Police Service will meet at 4 p.m. at Ottawa City Hall.

This will be the first meeting since Feb. 24, as police continued to work to secure the downtown core following the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

Items on the agenda include the chief's verbal report by Interim Chief Steve Bell, a request for an independent review by the auditor general into the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration and the recruitment process for a new chief.

The meeting comes two days after the "Next Generation" convoy rolled through downtown Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to watch at today's Ottawa Police Service's Board meeting

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

There are now seven new members on the Ottawa Police Services Board, following the high-profile resignations and dismissals from the board during the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

On Friday, the province appointed Salim Fakirani, Peter Henschel and Michael Doucet to the board. They replace the three provincial appointees to the board, who resigned earlier this month.

Before that, council voted to replace Coun. Diane Deans as chair of the board with Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, a former chair. That move came after Deans spearheaded bringing in a new chief immediately after Chief Peter Sloly resigned in February.

Other members of the board, including councillors Rawlson King and Carol Anne Meehan, resigned in protest over Deans's removal. Council appointed Coun. Jeff Leiper and Cathy Curry to the board, along with citizen appointee Suzanne Valiquet.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW

The board will vote on a motion from board chair El-Chantiry to ask the city's auditor general to conduct a review of the Ottawa Police Service's overall response to the "Freedom Convoy" protest.

The motion would ask the auditor general to review several areas, including the incident command structure, the police service's board role and responsibilities to handle major events and crisis management, operational approaches and readiness, enforcement strategies and whether systemic issues within the OPS "such as racism or anti-vaccination sentiment" compromised the police response to the protest.

Council approved a motion on Feb. 7 to conduct an independent review of the response to the occupation.

Last week, Interim Chief Bell told a parliamentary committee police were caught off-guard by the size of the protest, saying the original intelligence police had forecasted a "much smaller footprint" of people.

"What ultimately ended up on our streets, in terms of scope and scale—geographical footprint—was not consistent with what we believed would occur," he said.

“It turned from what would have been a demonstration to an illegal occupation very early.”

Bell will likely face questions from the board on the police operations during the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration during his chief's report.

SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF

The board is being asked to approve a plan to launch the search for a new police chief following the reviews into the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

In a report for Monday's board meeting, staff recommend the Ottawa Police Services Board cancel the recruitment process for a third deputy chief that began in January, and focus its efforts on filling existing vacancies for chief and deputy chief.

IN-PERSON MEETING

The Ottawa Police Services Board is meeting in-person for the first time in two years. It begins at 4 p.m. at Ottawa City Hall.

Staff say the number of attendees will be limited to board members and staff, select Ottawa Police Service members, media and public delegations.

"Public delegations who do not wish to appear in-person will be invited to submit their comments in writing, for distribution to the Board," said a note from the board on Friday.