Ottawa Police Services Board delays selection of new chair

The Ottawa Police Services Board delayed the selection of a new chair during a special meeting on Friday, citing "unforeseeable circumstances."

A special meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday to elect a new board chair and to discuss a "confidential personnel matter."

However, the selection of a new chair was postponed shortly after the meeting started.

"So the police services board was to hold an election for an interim chair this morning, but unfortunately we have to postpone the election due to unforeseeable circumstances," acting chair Suzanne Valiquet said.

The meeting then moved in camera to discuss the confidential personnel matter.

The meeting was held virtually through Zoom and broadcast on YouTube. Staff told Valiquet only Coun. Cathy Curry was not in attendance at the meeting.

It's been a rough start to the new term for members of the Ottawa Police Services Board, which now includes Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The board's first meeting of the new term on Nov. 29 was abruptly adjourned amid a protest from a public delegation over the board's responses to complaints from the public.

"We’re done being ignored while you continue to ignore basic democratic principles so, this evening, things are going to happen a little differently," Robin Browne of 613-819 Black Hub told the meeting.

"Tonight we’re going to be asking the questions and we’re not going to be leaving until you answer them."

The board held a brief meeting earlier this month on Zoom to appoint special constables.

Chief Eric Stubbs has not addressed the board formally since taking over as chief in November.

Sutcliffe, Curry and Coun. Marty Carr have been selected by council to sit on the Ottawa Police Services Board.