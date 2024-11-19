Ottawa police seeking suspect who threatened store employee with knife
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect involved in "an assault with a weapon" at a west end business last month.
Police say a male suspect was asked by an employee to pay for his items when he left using the fire escape at approximately 3:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Baseline Road, near Clyde Avenue, on Oct. 6.
The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, threatened the employee and walked away from the store, police say.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 35-years-old, five-feet-eight-inches, medium build with a black beard.
He was wearing a grey baseball cap, white long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and a tote bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, extension 5166.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.
