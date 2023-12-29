Ottawa Police seeking suspect who robbed, assaulted employee at Rideau Street business

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted an employee on Rideau Street earlier this month.

Police said in a statement on Friday that a suspect entered a store in the 200 block of Rideau Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The suspect allegedly selected items and did not pay. He then assaulted a store employee who attempted to stop him.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark coloured winter parka, a hood with fur, a beige shirt and construction boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.