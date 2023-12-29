OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Police seeking suspect who robbed, assaulted employee at Rideau Street business

    Police are searching for the identity of a suspect who allegedly robbed a store on Rideau Street (OPS/Handout) Police are searching for the identity of a suspect who allegedly robbed a store on Rideau Street (OPS/Handout)

    The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted an employee on Rideau Street earlier this month.

    Police said in a statement on Friday that a suspect entered a store in the 200 block of Rideau Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 12.

    The suspect allegedly selected items and did not pay. He then assaulted a store employee who attempted to stop him.

    The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark coloured winter parka, a hood with fur, a beige shirt and construction boots.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News