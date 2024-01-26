Ottawa police seeking help to locate missing 42-year-old man

The Ottawa Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of a 42-year-old man who was last seen in the Findlay Creek area.

Paul Rochon was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

He is described as five-foot-10, medium build, blue eyes and short gray hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a mid-length blue winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and black “Baffin” winter boots when he was last seen.

Police add he may be carrying a “President’s Choice” black re-usable shopping bag.

Anyone with information about Rochon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.