OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seeking help to locate missing 42-year-old man

    The Ottawa Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of a 42-year-old man who was last seen in the Findlay Creek area. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout) The Ottawa Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of a 42-year-old man who was last seen in the Findlay Creek area. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of a 42-year-old man who was last seen in the Findlay Creek area.

    Paul Rochon was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

    He is described as five-foot-10, medium build, blue eyes and short gray hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a mid-length blue winter jacket with fur trim on the hood and black “Baffin” winter boots when he was last seen.

    Police add he may be carrying a “President’s Choice” black re-usable shopping bag.

    Anyone with information about Rochon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News