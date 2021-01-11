OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for help identifying two men accused of using a credit card they found to buy high-end electronics.

In a press release on Monday, police said the credit card's owner had misplaced their card moments before the alleged offense occurred.

The purchases were made at a business in the Blair Road and Ogilvie Road area on Sept. 4, 2020 at around 2 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-20’s to mid-30’s, 6’0” (183cm) tall, and weighing about 190 lbs (86kg), with a full, dark brown beard and short hair. He was wearing blue and grey capri jeans, grey shoes, a grey Nike hoodie, and a dark grey baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man in mid-30’s, 5’11’ (180cm) tall, and weighing around 175 lbs (79kg), with short, dark hair. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, a grey jacket, black jeans, black and white running shoes, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.