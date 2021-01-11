Advertisement
Ottawa police seek to ID two east-end fraud suspects
Ottawa police are asking for help identifying these men in connection with an investigation into fraudulent purchases in September, 2020. (Photos submitted by the Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for help identifying two men accused of using a credit card they found to buy high-end electronics.
In a press release on Monday, police said the credit card's owner had misplaced their card moments before the alleged offense occurred.
The purchases were made at a business in the Blair Road and Ogilvie Road area on Sept. 4, 2020 at around 2 p.m.
The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-20’s to mid-30’s, 6’0” (183cm) tall, and weighing about 190 lbs (86kg), with a full, dark brown beard and short hair. He was wearing blue and grey capri jeans, grey shoes, a grey Nike hoodie, and a dark grey baseball cap.
The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man in mid-30’s, 5’11’ (180cm) tall, and weighing around 175 lbs (79kg), with short, dark hair. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, a grey jacket, black jeans, black and white running shoes, and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police East Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.