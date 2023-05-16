Ottawa police seek missing 32-year-old woman

Ottawa police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who has been missing since last week.

Summer Creighton was last seen May 9 in the area of Lower Charlotte Street in Lowertown, police said in a news release.

Her family is worried for her safety.

She is described as white, 5-foot-3, 95 pounds with long blond hair and blue eyes. She has a nose and lip piercing.

She is known to frequent the downtown market area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.