Ottawa police seek missing 32-year-old woman

Summer Creighton was last seen May 9 in the area of Lower Charlotte Street in Lowertown, police said. (Ottawa Police Service) Summer Creighton was last seen May 9 in the area of Lower Charlotte Street in Lowertown, police said. (Ottawa Police Service)

