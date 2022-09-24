Ottawa police seek help locating missing 67-year-old

Edward Lavergne, 67, was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. on Edison Avenue. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Edward Lavergne, 67, was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. on Edison Avenue. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina