Ottawa police seek help locating missing 67-year-old

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 67-year-old man.

Edward Lavergne was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. on Edison Avenue in the Highland Park area to the west of downtown.

There are concerns for his wellbeing.

Police say he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central District Staff Sergeant at 613-236-1222 x 5212 and refer to case number 2022-255154.