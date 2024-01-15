Ottawa police seek help locating missing 12-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Evelyn Oolayou was last seen in the Moodie Drive and Robertson Road area, police said Monday evening.

She is described as Indigenous (Inuk), 5-foot-1 (155 cm) with a thin build. She has shoulder-length dark hair with bleached roots.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shoes with white stripes.

Ottawa police say there are concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West district Staff Sergeant at 613-236-1222 x2912.